Burgeo Broadcasting System producing original TV for 35 years

CBC, NTV, Rogers TV — these are the stations that come to mind when you think about television broadcasting in Newfoundland and Labrador.

But did you know that tucked away in a small building on Newfoundland's southwest coast is a cable station that airs original news programs, variety shows, bingo games, concerts and more?

Hiscock's character Uncle Sam interviews local MHA and Justice Minister Andrew Parsons on the BBS. (CBC)

The Burgeo Broadcasting System, or BBS, has been the cable service provider for the Burgeo area since 1982. Offering 40 cable channels and internet service, it also produces original TV content. Much of that programming is handled by just one person: Chris Hiscock.

"I do the filming … editing the stories, finding stuff, going out and interviewing people — everything that takes up 10 or 12 people, I do by myself," Hiscock told CBC.

Devotion Time with Rev. Harry Oake is one of several original shows to air on the BBS. (CBC)

Often seen running around town to gather material, Hiscock always makes sure he's invited to events before he shows up. He doesn't want to step on any toes or put people on the spot in the tight-knit community.

Comedy relief

One of Hiscock's favourite bits is a character he does named Uncle Sam, who provides comic relief to the BBS, including interviews with local people such as Justice Minister Andrew Parsons, the area's MHA.

"I like to make people laugh," Hiscock said. "I love when someone comes in and says, 'Hey, I loved what you had on the other night,' even if it is just an interview."

Hiscock has some problems with his speech, but that doesn't stop him from hosting various programs, such as reading The Night Before Christmas on air and hosting bingo. (CBC)

Growing up as a kid with a fairly serious speech impediment, Hiscock never dreamed he would one day be hosting several television shows that his own friends and family would watch.

He said working at the BBS has helped him not only learn to overcome his speech issues, but it gained him respect from the community in a way he never thought possible.

"When I was younger I was really, really bad. I stuttered pretty badly and I was made fun of a lot. So, this is one place I never thought I would be."