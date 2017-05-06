With her husband back home and resting after receiving a much-needed heart test, a Bay Roberts woman says she's going to keep up the fight to improve medical services in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Earlier this week, Kathy Short revealed that her husband Paul was told he'd have to wait weeks for an angiogram, and criticized the wait and lack of information being provided at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.

Paul Short had the angiogram — also known as a dye test — performed Friday, after having two heart attacks in one day last week.

'He's very lucky'

"Everything went fabulous. He went into the city yesterday and he had his dye test," Kathy Short told CBC News on Saturday.

"They found an 80 per cent blockage, so he's very lucky. Very lucky. They were able to put in the stent. He's got one stent put in, in the main artery. Other slight blockages can be handled with medication."

Paul spent Friday night in the Carbonear hospital for observation, said Kathy, who added there were no complications from the procedure.

Paul Short is resting at home after spending Friday night in the Carbonear hospital for observation after having an angiogram in St. John's. (youcaringyou.com)

"I was able to pop in this morning and pick him up, and that was fabulous news," she said.

Asked if she thought going public helped her husband get seen sooner than he was originally told, Kathy said she wasn't sure, but she was told everyone is triaged based on need.

"My whole fight and argument when I first started, it wasn't to try to bump the line ahead of anyone," she said. "It was to shed light on the fact that we need more facilities, or longer hours.".

But having gained some attention, Kathy said, the couple plan to continue to advocate for increased availability for the crucial test Paul needed done.

"That is what we're hopeful for, that or perhaps even 24-7 in town, and maybe that could be something that could happen temporarily until they get another facility open," she said.

Corner Brook good location for second facility, says Kathy Short

Corner Brook would be a good candidate for another facility, she suggested.

"It would take care of everybody on the west coast, it would take care of Labrador, and it would take some of the stress and strain off St. John's," she said.

Kathy said she and her husband will use their popular YouTube channel — where they showcase repairs and restorations — to spread their message too.

"Heart conditions are an epidemic, and it has to stop," she said. "People can't be lying around for three weeks and two months at a time when something is so critical. It's urgent."