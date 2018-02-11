Police in Bay Roberts staged a high-risk takedown after two men were spotted with a firearm in a local establishment over the weekend.

Const. Bryan Vaughn of the town's Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a patron inside the business spotted a weapon early Saturday morning and called police shortly afterwards.

RCMP officers were finally able to track down the two men in question Saturday afternoon.

"The high-risk takedown occurred on Route 70, involving a white cube truck and two male individuals. One was driving and one was the passenger," said Vaughn.

He said police have two search warrants in relation to the investigation in Bay Roberts, and that both men were taken into police custody for careless use of a firearm.

A weapon was seized and the investigation is ongoing.