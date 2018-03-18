The official closing ceremonies of the 2018 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games were jam-packed in Deer Lake Saturday night, with a big announcement to go with the awards presentation — the host community for the next games.

Deer Lake passed the torch to the Town of Bay Roberts, which was named host of the 2020 N.L. Summer Games.

Very proud to have the @Town_BayRoberts awarded the 2020 Summer Games! @PremierofNL @LisaVDempster @PamNParsons @ian_flynn pic.twitter.com/NhCyANqwaM — @BR_Mayor

Each N.L. Games involves up to 1,600 young athletes, coaches and managers competing in the various sports with hundreds of volunteers making everything happen, all led by the host committee.

The province is divided into nine regions for the competition, including a separate Indigenous region for the first time ever this year, and St-Pierre-Miquelon participating as a 10th region.

Pleased to be recognized to be the first province to include full participation of a Team Indigenous @nlgames, #inclusion, congrats on a great week!!! pic.twitter.com/AGBN1umynZ — @PremierofNL

Team Indigenous won the Lieutenant Governor award, Team Labrador won the Sport Newfoundland and Labrador award, and Central Region took home the Premier's Cup for the first time in 42 years — earning the most points of any N.L. Games.

St. John's/North earned the most medals, at 30, with Western not far behind at 27 and both regions tying with 14 gold medals. Central came third with 16 medals in total.

For full results, please visit the N.L. Games website here.