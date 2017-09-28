Forget the political pundits with decades of election-night experience — two Grade 11 students in Bay Roberts are already making their mark as budding broadcasters.

Matthew Small and Gavin Snow hosted a four-hour livestream of their town's election results on YouTube.

The teens, who attend Ascension Collegiate, provided live updates of polling results and guest commentary by the town's former mayor, Glenn Littlejohn.

Philip Wood was re-elected as mayor of Bay Roberts.

Small and Snow are no strangers to live events since they have performed in local theatre productions and drama festivals for several years.

"Definitely there was a little bit of nervousness ... but when you're a little bit nervous and anxious before you go out and perform, that's a good thing because that pushes you even harder to make sure you do the best job you can," said Snow.

"I love doing things like this, going up on stage and hosting things, so I just thought, 'Yeah, why not?'" said Small.

Matthew Small, left, and Gavin Snow provided running commentary and election results during a YouTube livestream on election night. (YouTube)

Both students said additional political analysis could be in their future. They already have the makings of something every good broadcaster ultimately ends up accumulating — a blooper real.

"There was 4,500 eligible voters, but of course I didn't wear my glasses that night and what I ended up saying was 4,500 eligible bachelors," Snow said, laughing.