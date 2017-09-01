Some residents of Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir are fed up with the state of their roads, after rain from the wake of Hurricane Matthew washed out several stretches nearly a year ago.

'My car literally feels like it's falling apart.' - Tracey Drew

Damage to parts of Route 360 and 361 prompted the town's council to write a letter to the province's transportation department, urging it to do something.

Morrisville resident Tracey Drew has to drive those roads several times a day to get to work, and says the problem is that the initial repairs following the washout were not done properly."They replaced the culverts but they didn't do a good job. They didn't completely fill it in or re-pave what they had done," she told CBC's Central Morning Show.

"I've already had lots of damage to my car. My air conditioning unit was busted because of it, I've busted tires that I had to replace and my car literally feels like it's falling apart."

A photo from spring 2017 shows flooding by the bridge in Milltown. Resident Tracey Drew says the area floods like this whenever there is rain. (Submitted by Tracey Drew)

Drew made several calls to the Department of Transport and Works, and was told contractors were supposed to come back and fix the culverts, but 11 months later she's still waiting.

CBC wrote the department for a response, and was told in an email "work is ongoing" on both roads with more paving expected to begin Sept 9.

The email went on to say that a major project to completely replace Route 360 from Berry Hill Brook to Milltown is expected to start four years from now, in 2021.

This section of road near the school in Milltown has deteriorated to the point where nearly half of the pavement is gone. (Submitted by Tracey Drew)

Drew said she and others who depend on the road every day don't have much faith in repairs being done, and thinks government is just stalling and doesn't care because so few people live in the area.

She said even though the town of Morrisville has done some patch work, as time goes on the conditions are just getting worse, and winter weather will accelerate the deterioration.

"We can't do another year of this. This is getting ridiculous," she said.

"We were promised a lot of stuff. We are into a year now and we just feel like we're kind of lost down here. No one cares, we don't count maybe because the numbers aren't high enough."