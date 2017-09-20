Donald Craig MacHaight has admitted to setting three fires which damaged crucial community buildings in the Bay D'Espoir region in January.

MacHaight pleaded guilty to three counts of arson in Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday afternoon.

A sentencing hearing will be held in December.

MacHaight was charged with setting fires at Bay d'Espoir Academy, the Milltown-Bay d'Espoir town hall, and the region's RCMP detachment.

The school was extensively damaged, and students had to be relocated to a neighbouring town.