It may be the dead of winter, but there's a September-like buzz in the air for Bay d'Espoir Academy students who are going back to class Monday for the first time — albeit in a different location — after fire destroyed their school almost two weeks ago.

"We're feeling great, a little bit nervous, mixed with a lot of excitement and apprehension," says Principal Connie Willcott.

Bay d'Espoir Adacemy was one of three buildings severely damaged in fires police say were intentionally set on Jan. 17 in Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir. The others included the local RCMP detachment and the town/fire hall.

Donald Craig MacHaight, a 48-year-old man from Morrisville, faces three counts of arson.

The community centre in St. Alban's has been converted into a makeshift school, after a major clean-up effort that is lifting the spirits of students and school officials.

"We are so excited to be coming into this building. It's shining and looks brand new. We have lots of new walls put up with some new classrooms," Willcott told CBC's Central Morning Show.

"It fills our hearts with so much pride and love for everyone."

Principal Connie Willcott says a lot of effort went into getting students back to class in a new school, which is the town hall/community centre in St. Alban's. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

While Grade 7 to 12 students are back in class Monday, the younger students are expected to start later this week.

'Some growing pains'

Willcott said school administrators are still sorting through donations of school supplies.

"The support that we have seen from everyone across the province and country has been great," said Willcott.

The elementary school section of Bay d'Espoir Academy was completely flattened by the fires, while assessment of the high school section remains to be done. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

While students and teachers get used to a new building and uncertainty looms about the future of the former school, Willcott said everyone is ready for this new beginning.

"We know we are going to have some growing pains in the days ahead, but we are looking forward to tackling those head on," she said.

"We come together when we need to and work really hard to make things happen for our students because that is where our heart is: with our students."