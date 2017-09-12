Two chefs enter, one chef leaves: BattleApps makes its final stop in St. John's tonight, the last stop in an eight-city tour of Canada to crown kitchen champions across the country.

BattleApps is a live culinary competition that started in Toronto and hit six other cities before tonight's finale in St. John's, Toronto chef Devan Rajkumar explained to CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

Kyle Puddester of Witless Bay's Fork restaurant and Mark McCrowe, Newfoundland's first Chopped Canada champion are facing off against each other at 8 p.m. at Piatto on Elizabeth Avenue, doors opening at 7 p.m. Each chef will prepare three courses — appetizer, entree and dessert — each one featuring an ingredient from tour sponsor McCain Foods.

Mark McCrowe, left, will take on Kyle Puddester, right, as culinary competition BattleApps makes the final stop of an eight-city tour in St. John's tonight at Piatto on Elizabeth Avenue. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"What's unique and exciting about this, is that these two chefs have worked together and they have great camaraderie, so I think whichever chef wins, it's going to be a win-win, and that's a beautiful thing for me to see," said Rajkumar. "Sometimes we have big rivalries, but it's nice when they're friends."

You can watch the competition live in the video player above.