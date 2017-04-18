Basia Bulat fans across the province are in for a treat.

The folk singer-songwriter from Ontario is set to perform at six different Arts and Culture Centres in Newfoundland and Labrador beginning Wednesday in St. John's.

"Travelling across Newfoundland and Labrador has been a longtime goal of mine. So to combine it with music felt like I was getting away with something," she told CBC's Here & Now.

"The first time I played St. John's, I was opening for Wintersleep. And they are a loud rock band, and I was a solo folk singer," she said.

"I stepped onto the stage by myself, without any instrument in hand, and started singing and the whole audience started clapping in time; in perfect time. And I think that says a lot about how much music flows through the communities here and how much it's a big part of everyone's lives."

Playing tourist

Bulat — who has been shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize three times, in 2008, 2014 and 2016 — has been enjoying a few days in and around St. John's before the tour begins.

"[I've] been spoiled rotten and treated like a princess at Mallard Cottage, spent some time in Quidi Vidi Village. Got up to Ferryland to see my first iceberg," she said.

"That was insane. I've never seen an iceberg in person so it's a bit surreal to see something 10 or 12 stories high that came from 25,000 years ago. It was really something else. It's a bit indescribable."

Newfoundlander Brianna Gosse is opening for Basia Bulat for each stop of the provincial tour. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Newfoundland singer-songwriter Brianna Gosse is opening for Bulat at each stop. She said she has been a fan for a long time.

"I'm trying not to lose my cool," Gosse said about meeting Bulat.

"I think she just shows what a force women in the music industry can be, so I'm really honoured to get to play with her."

Both Bulat and Gosse said they are looking forward to the final stop in Labrador City — a first for both musicians.

"I'm so excited. I've been wanting to go to Labrador for a long time. It's hard to call yourself a real Newfoundlander and Labradorian if you haven't been to a major part of the province," Gosse said.

"It's going to be a highlight, I think, for sure."