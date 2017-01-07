A St. John's bar has started opening its doors every Sunday night "for musicians, bawlers, and bastards performing the music of Tom Waits."

Musician Mark Bragg started Nighthawks at The Black Sheep last fall, as a means of getting out of the studio and playing a regular gig.

Over the past few months, the tribute to the American singer-songwriter has taken on a life of its own at The Black Sheep pub on Water Street.

With Bragg on piano and guitar, Josh Ward on bass, and Chris Donnelly on drums, the show draws a good crowd, who show up to front the stellar band for a song or two.

One contributor to the show is Waits superfan and bartender Bill Haynes, who hasn't stepped on stage in over a decade.

"Music is my favourite thing in the world, and Tom Waits is my favourite thing in music," said Haynes.

Singer Tom Waits is seen performing in Paris in 2008. (Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images)

"For me, it's good because it's something I never thought I was going to do again."

He's become a staple of the show, and an unofficial Nighthawk.

Listen to the full piece in the audio player above.