Accused 'sleepwatcher' to learn his fate in late May

Barry Sinclair has been under constant scrutiny since his most recent prison sentence ended more than a year ago, and hasn't re-offended.

His lawyer said Friday that means there is no need for a set of interim conditions imposed against him to continue.

Ellen O'Gorman outlined for the court what those conditions have meant for Sinclair.

Police officers stationed outside his home. Cameras installed there too. Police knocking on his door in the middle of the night.

O'Gorman said her client has received constant attention from the media as well.

"He's certainly been vilified," O'Gorman said during submissions to provincial court in St. John's Friday morning.

O'Gorman said Sinclair has not re-offended, despite all that stress.

But the Crown said that's proof the conditions are working, and the peace bond should continue for another year.

Acquitted of 'sleepwatcher' charges

Sinclair was once accused of being the so-called "sleepwatcher" — a notorious series of voyeurism-related cases in Halifax, where a man allegedly broke into homes to watch women sleep.

Sinclair was acquitted of those charges, but found guilty of a separate break-in, and sentenced to five years.

When that sentence ended last year, he took up residence in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary went to court for a rare type of peace bond against Sinclair, under a section of the Criminal Code dealing with offences that haven't happened yet, but which they believe will.

Police believe Sinclair will commit a "serious personal injury offence" against a woman.

He's been on an interim set of conditions imposed by the court since last February, while the peace bond application makes its way through the system.

At provincial court Friday, Sinclair's lawyer stressed that alcohol has been a "trigger" for him in the past, but has not been an issue since his most recent sentence ended.

"Look at the last 12 months," O'Gorman said, noting there has been no indication Sinclair has breached any of the conditions imposed upon him by the court.

Crown cites lengthy criminal record

Meanwhile, in her submissions, Crown lawyer Jennifer Colford pointed to Sinclair's record.

He has 30 past criminal convictions, for offences ranging from break and enters to unlawfully being in a dwelling house to sexual assault to criminal harassment.

"Mr. Sinclair has a long history of similar types of activities," Colford said.

Submissions from both sides wrapped up Friday morning.

Judge Mike Madden is scheduled to make his decision on May 29.