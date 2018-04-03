Accused 'sleepwatcher' Barry Sinclair says he is a changed man, won't offend again

​The man once accused of being the so-called Halifax "sleepwatcher" says he's a changed man and won't get in trouble with the law again.

"I don't want to go to prison," Barry Edward Sinclair told provincial court in St. John's on Tuesday afternoon. "Those days are over. Nobody has to fear [anything] from me, or that I'm going to harm them in any way. It's not going to happen."

Police in St. John's, where Sinclair is now living, have gone to court seeking a rare type of peace bond to restrict his movements.

They believe Sinclair will commit "a serious personal injury offence" against a woman.

But Sinclair told the court that won't happen.

Family brought him back to Newfoundland

Sinclair, 56, said he was born in Trinity Bay, and grew up in Clarenville.

He said he's been away from Newfoundland for about three decades, but decided to return home for family reasons, as his most recent period of incarceration was coming to an end.

"I wanted to make changes in my life," he said. "They accepted me home."

Sinclair said his mother died in late 2016, when he was living in a halfway house in St. John's.

"I haven't broken the law since I got out of prison," Sinclair told the court. "Because I made that promise."

He said there are stressors in his life in Newfoundland, such as constant police attention and 2 a.m. visits by officers to make sure he is abiding by a court-mandated curfew.

But he said he has a support network of four people on whom he can rely for help — something he didn't necessarily have in the past.

"If the cops were on me, I'd just say to hell with it. It didn't matter. It matters to me now."

Police concerns about Sinclair

In January, a police officer took the stand to explain why the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has sought the rare type of peace bond against Sinclair.

RNC Const. Stephen Picco outlined Sinclair's long criminal history, and indicated there was a theme running through it — he "never took responsibility for the sexual nature of the crimes of which he was accused."

Picco told the court that Sinclair needs "conditions placed upon him to keep him and to keep the community safe."

At the time, defence lawyer Ellen O'Gorman stressed that her client doesn't have a history of violence, and there is no reason to believe he will commit a "serious personal injury offence" against anyone.

Long criminal history

Sinclair's Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) database file, which had been entered into evidence, shows that his first conviction dates back to 1980 in Clarenville, for break-ins.

According to Parole Board of Canada documents previously obtained by CBC News, Sinclair has been sentenced to five federal prison terms.

He has convictions for property offences, impaired driving, four counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling, three counts of trespassing at night, break and enter, sexual assault and criminal harassment.

In 2012, Sinclair was accused of voyeurism-related offences linked to the so-called Halifax "sleepwatcher" case.

He was acquitted of those, but found guilty of a separate break-in, and sentenced to five years.

Sinclair was released from custody in February 2017, and has been living in St. John's.

Soon after, the RNC arrested Sinclair under a section of the Criminal Code related to crimes that haven't happened yet, but which they believe will.

He has been since been subject to an interim set of conditions, pending the outcome of the hearing.