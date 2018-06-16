Chairlift to heaven: Baptist minister tries to save ski hill
'It really comes down to faith,' says Darren Dinsmore about his Labrador project
A Baptist pastor who was given a ski hill in Labrador two years ago is looking to his congregation and the community to help re-open the facility.
The gift coincided with Darren Dinsmore's move to Happy Valley-Goose Bay to set up a church. The owner of the shuttered Mount Shana facility wanted to turn it over to a charity.
I know you need the numbers to line up — but I've seen God do amazing things.- Darren Dinsmore
"When God gave us the ski hill, we said 'let's run with it,'" Dinsmore told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.
"The first time I walked on the property, I kept pinching myself. It was surreal. I've never seen a ski hill quite like it. It's pretty unique in that it's sort of a mix between back country and downhill skiing with the narrower runs."
Going on faith
The hill may have breathtaking views from the top, but it's been closed for about 15 years.
"It's in fair condition," Dinsmore said. "I have had one of the lifts running ... they definitely need a little TLC."
Besides the work of tuning up and inspecting equipment, he's marshalling volunteers to help clear brush from the ski runs, with the hope of having a couple on the beginner hill ready by November.
"We hope to have a really exciting Christmas here ... that's our goal."
Then, there will be fundraising to pay for insurance and electricity. A tall order, but the pastor is relying on a higher power to steer the course.
"It really comes down to faith. I know you need the numbers to line up — but I've seen God do amazing things."
Dinsmore is encouraged by the reaction to his appeal on Facebook.
"I was actually blown away by the amount of response, literally thousands of comments and likes, and people wanting to get involved," he said.
"Everybody tells me in town they have really fond memories of coming here and experiencing nature."
With files from Labrador Morning