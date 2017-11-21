A theft charge has been dismissed against a Conception Bay South woman accused of stealing a husky.

In provincial court in St. John's Monday, the Crown said there was no prospect of a conviction, and called no evidence against Heather Ballard.

Ballard, 37, a long-time dog advocate, was charged with theft under $5,000 after a dog named Avalanche went missing from a home in C.B.S. in early 2015.

Avalanche was found about six months after going missing from a home in Conception Bay South in 2015, and reunited with its owner. (Submitted by Candace Crane )

Avalanche was found about six months later and reunited with its owner.

Ballard has volunteered with Beagle Paws and has spoken out about the abuse of dogs.