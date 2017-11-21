A theft charge has been dismissed against a Conception Bay South woman accused of stealing a husky.
In provincial court in St. John's Monday, the Crown said there was no prospect of a conviction, and called no evidence against Heather Ballard.
Ballard, 37, a long-time dog advocate, was charged with theft under $5,000 after a dog named Avalanche went missing from a home in C.B.S. in early 2015.
Avalanche was found about six months later and reunited with its owner.
Ballard has volunteered with Beagle Paws and has spoken out about the abuse of dogs.