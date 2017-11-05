Many men stress about losing their hair — and try to hide the evidence with everything from hats to hair transplants.

Nigel Jenkins, who went bald before he turned 30, is encouraging men to stop grieving over their hair loss, and to start embracing it.

"I have dreams now — as a grown man who has totally accepted going bald — where I have my high school hair again," said Jenkins, who grew up in Corner Brook and who admits he took his (temporarily) thick head of hair for granted.

Jenkins, to take on the full persona of "teenager in a grunge band," sported long, headbanging-worthy hair. He once dyed it bleach blonde, despite his mother's warning.

But when he was about 22, in his first year of law school in Halifax, Jenikins started losing his hair. It didn't come as a shock: this happened to most of the older men in his family.

Jenkins went on to become not just a lawyer but also an artist manager and the operator of Laughing Heart Music. He has learned he can enjoy his career — and still play guitar — without his long locks.

"My face and my head and my beard have become almost like a visual calling card for me," said Jenkins.

"People identify me in public very easily because of my appearance."

It's a look, and a thing

As part of a joke that went further than expected, Jenkins started Bald and Beard Co., a website, blog and Instagram page where he markets and sells T-shirts with a logo of a man who is — you guessed it — bald and bearded.

In 2010, before he started law school, Jenkins found that he was already losing some of his hair. (Submitted by Nigel Jenkins)

Although he admits it's not big business, Jenkins has sold shirts to men from around the world who have adopted a look that's become a thing.

Not only does Jenkins reach out to people on Instagram, but he also hands out coupons for the T-shirts to bald and bearded men on the street too.

"It's a pretty common look right now … I think people are just excited to be reflected in a brand that's separate from them but represents them."

Save on shampoo, and other reasons to be bald

Nigel Jenkins has some tips on why being bald can be best. Here are some grooming tips.

Women (and dudes) will love you. Nigel Jenkins' first stop in public with a totally shaved head was the gym, where a random guy told him he looked "badass."

Nigel admits that while there are some women who aren't into the badass look, many are.

"I don't think I became less attractive, I think I just became a little more niche in terms of who might be attracted to me," said Jenkins.

Nigel's pro tip: if you're bald and on Tinder, only use recent photos of you. No one wants to swipe right on a liar.

You save on shampoo. "I haven't paid for shampoo in, like, six or seven years," said Jenkins, adding that he usually lathers up his scalp with regular ol' soap.

Nigel's pro tip: continue to shower daily.

You're older and wiser. Losing your hair is a sign of getting older — and with age, comes wisdom.

"At the same time I was looking my hair… I was also discovering my identity and my sense of self. While my appearance may have been changing, my confidence was growing," he said.

"For most of us, aging is going to mean we become less attractive physically. You might be wiser, smarter, richer but it's not likely you're going to get more beautiful so I think acceptance of self is really important."

Nigel's pro tip: Always remember to thank your mom and dad for the good (and bad) genes.