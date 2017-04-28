All of the displaced residents are being cared for, but officials are still investigating a fire that destroyed the only personal care home on the Baie Verte Peninsula earlier this month.

The fire engulfed the Baie View Manor seniors home on April 6, gutting the building and leaving 21 seniors to find other accommodations.

"It certainly adds a lot of stress to the system," says Craig Davis, Central Heath's director of health services for the Baie Verte area.

Fire currently burning at the Old Age Home in Baie Verte. @NTVNewsNL @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/ZBfy7PxYbT — @tomsy16

"[It] certainly causes a lot of stress to the residents and families as well."

A few seniors were housed at the local health care centre for the night, Davis said, but all have now found new accommodations.

"We were able to co-ordinate the placement of all the residents who needed a placement within a personal care home within the region," said Davis, adding that a small number of seniors decided to stay with family members instead of moving into a new location.

"I think there was actually a couple of individuals who, in discussions with themselves and their families, have preferred to stay in personal care homes outside our region because of family connections in those areas."

Speedy, efficient response, says minister

Due to privacy reasons, Central Health would not provide a breakdown of where the seniors were placed.

Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie said Central Health managed the situation in the best manner possible.

"I think Central Health are to be congratulated, with the speed with which they responded and with the efficiency and efficacy of the work that was done," said Haggie.

"I think the only comfort that could be taken from it is that across the province there is capacity in the level of personal care homes because there are vacancies."