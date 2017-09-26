Two adults and three youths will all serve jail time for their roles in a Baie Verte home invasion in 2015.

RCMP said a man had been forcibly confined to his wheelchair, assaulted and threatened by five people at a home on Nov. 21, 2015. The victim suffered minor injuries, some of his cash was taken, and he was transported to hospital.

The accused were charged with robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement and being disguised with intent to commit an offence.

They were sentenced individually over the last nine months, in both provincial and Supreme Court, with the last sentence handed down on Sept. 19:.

The sentences range from six months to four and a half years: