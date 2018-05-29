Burnt-out business finds new home, steeped in family history

In the corner of the newly-reopened Badger Diner, near a drawing by her son and a job application from a precocious granddaughter, Lillian Saunders keeps a display she calls "continuing the dream."

It holds some of the few things that Saunders saved from her old restaurant, now burned to the ground: an ornament decoration from her father, a vase that her mom made in China, and a photo of the two of them together.

Pauline and Kim Lung pictured in a photograph in their restaurant, Lung's Garden. Lillian Saunders says the photograph is one of the few things she was able to save from a fire that burned down her business in January. Saunders has reopened in the location of her parent's old restaurant. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

They're sitting together, smiling, in the restaurant they used to own. Saunders says they wanted that place to succeed: That's why she's picking up the task.

Saunders has moved her restaurant into that very space, the building that was once called Lung's Garden in Grand Falls-Windsor. That's where she's rebuilt the Badger Diner.

"This journey that I'm on now is called continuing the dream, in honour of my parents," she said.

Rebuilding the dream

The Badger Diner's former location burned to the ground in an overnight fire in January. Saunders says she wasn't immediately sure whether she wanted to rebuild at all — but with some thought, it became obvious.

"When I had time to think about it, I said well why not come here to Grand Falls where Mom and Dad started their restaurant in 1981, and make their dream come true," she said.

Fire crews responding to a fire at the Badger Diner in January. Saunders says it was "devestating" to see the building destroyed. (Twitter/@deerlakefire)

Saunders already owned the building; She and her husband bought it from her parents eight years ago, after they closed Lung's Garden.

The building had been with her parents — she says they built it from scratch — since 1981.

Saunders has spent the last few months preparing the new space. She says her biggest challenges were getting government permits. Since it's opened, business is booming.

Lillian Saunders points towards a display containing gifts from her parents that she was able to save from a burning building in January. She says she's calling the display "continuing the dream." (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"Now that times is good, you know, It's even better now," she said, adding when she gets encouragement from her customers, she "can smile a little bit more."

Back in business

Now that the restaurant has re-opened, Saunders is getting back to her specialty — fish and chips.

That's the dish that won her an award from Downhome Magazine in 2014.

Edith Wilson, one of the Diner's six employees, said long-time customers from the Badger location have found their way to Grand Falls-Windsor.

Mishelle Loder, another employee, said it was no doubt that Saunders would be called back to business.

"Her determination, and she really, in her heart and soul, she didn't want to retire yet. She was still too young."

Saunders says she's particular about the preparation of her fish and chips — her routine includes a secret preparation which CBC cameras were not allowed to photograph. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Saunders has been in business for 35 years. She says it's the family connections — this year, she will have her grandchildren working shifts — that keep her going.

"First thing I did, as silly as it seems, I went outside and I said to mom and dad, I said 'here we go again, we're on our second round. 'We're doing it again'."