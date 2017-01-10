It's been a bumpy ride through Badger the past few weeks.

The pavement on the bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway through town has been crumbling, which some people say leaves behind a potentially dangerous situation.

Donna Huxter lives in Badger and drives over the bridge every day.

She is concerned the condition of the bridge could cause a crash.

"There is a big pothole in the middle of the bridge and there is rebar showing — and it is getting worse," Huxter told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show on Tuesday.

She has heard of several people who have damaged their vehicles in the pothole.

"You could lose your struts on there or ruin your rims," she said. "If you had aluminum rims they could crack, not to mention the other things like your suspension and all that kind of stuff that your vehicle can sustain."

Huxter said she decided to speak out because she is worried someone will be hurt.

"It is more of a warning to people so they can slow down," she said. "They do have pothole signs up, but you don't realize how bad it is until you get up on it, especially for people who don't know it is there."

Huxter said the provincial government has patched the damage several times since the problem first began to show this past summer.

"In October they patched it with gravel," she said. "I knew that wasn't going to last long and the gravel was gone in a week. It seems to be getting worse and nothing's getting done about it."

Late Tuesday afternoon the Department of Transportation and Works responded to CBC News with a written statement, saying the damage was caused by frost and fluctuating weather conditions.

The provincial government said repairs to fix the pothole and protect the bridge were done Tuesday, and the department will continue to monitor the situation and make any repairs necessary throughout the winter.