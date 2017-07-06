A Mount Pearl woman is fuming after her son returned from a Tim Hortons camp covered in bug bites — and a tick — and a list of problems that made the camp a nightmare.

Jody Clarke said her son's stay at Tim Horton Camp Whiteshell, in Pinawa, Man., got off to a bad start when he wasn't fed during the 11-hour trip from Newfoundland and Labrador to Manitoba, nor at the camp when he arrived.

No food on flight or upon arrival

"One of the counsellors promised me that there was going to be food on the bus. There was no food on the bus," Brody, 12, told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"Then I asked if there was going to be food at camp when we got there. He said there was. We didn't get any food. We were just sent straight to our bunks to sleep."

'I took a picture of it and posted it to Facebook, like 'What is this bug?' … Everybody was coming back telling me, "Get your son to the hospital. That's a tick."' - Jody Clarke

Jody Clarke says there were several problems as the days went on, which she didn't find out about until after Brody returned home on Tuesday. He told her the showers were ice-cold, the lakes were similarly too cold to swim in and the waffles were rock hard.

"Just constant issue after issue," said Jody.

Twice — once when Brody was on an overnight campout away from the cabins, and again on his flight home — he wasn't provided with the medications he needs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety.

Brody came home covered in fly bites, but as Jody was applying calamine lotion, she found something worse: a tick, which frightened her because she didn't know what it was.

Great experience at Tim Horton camp in Nova Scotia

"Ticks are not common here in Newfoundland. I didn't even know what it was. I took a picture of it and posted it to Facebook, like, 'What is this bug?' And that's when everybody was coming back telling me, 'Get your son to the hospital. That's a tick.'"

The Clarkes spent six hours in the emergency room Wednesday, said Jody. Brody appears to be fine, she said, but the doctor told her to keep an eye out for any adverse symptoms for the next seven to 10 days.

Jody said she was surprised by her son's experience, especially since it was in stark contrast to his time at a Tim Hortons camp two years ago.

"He went to the one in Nova Scotia and he had a wonderful experience, and we were expecting the same thing," she said. "Campfires, meeting new friends, socializing, swimming, all along the same things."

Different from roughing it

Brody said it wasn't all bad; he met some new friends and there were some fun activities, but he was "pretty mad" about the experience.

Jody said there's a difference between "roughing it" and what her son went through.

"I can only compare it to his experience in Nova Scotia, where he raved about it for months and months and months, and he talked about all the fun activities he did," she said.

"But I've heard seldom positive things from this experience. It just wasn't a good experience."

Jody said since posting about Brody's time on Facebook, she's heard similar stories from other parents. She said Tim Hortons representatives spoke to her Wednesday and offered Brody another 10-day stay, this one at the camp in Nova Scotia, and also asked that she cancel her planned interview with CBC.

"Things would drastically have to change for me to consider sending my son back," she said.

Staffing changes made, says foundation

Asked for comment by CBC, a spokeswoman for the Tim Horton Children's Foundation said they are taking the concerns seriously

"[We] are in conversation with the families involved. Clear policies regarding travel, meals and parent communication are in place to ensure camper safety and comfort, and we sincerely regret that certain aspects of those policies were missed in this instance," wrote Julie Unsworth, director of marketing and communications for the foundation.

"We have taken immediate corrective action, including staffing changes and reinforcement of our policies, at all of our camps to ensure a similar situation does not happen again."