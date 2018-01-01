Police are looking for the public's help identifying two potential suspects in an overnight robbery conducted using a stolen backhoe at a Dominion store in St. John's on New Year's Day.



Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to an alarm going off inside the Blackmarsh Road store at around 6:20 a.m. on Monday.



Upon arriving at the store, officers found that the backhoe — which police have since discovered was stolen from Elizabeth Avenue — was used by the suspects to force their way into the building.



The RNC said a large quantity of medication, including narcotics, was stolen from the pharmacy.



The building also suffered damage from the robbery.

Second robbery involving backhoe in past week

Police said they were unable to identify those responsible for the crime, but that one of the suspects was wearing an orange safety-type jacket during the alleged robbery, and another was wearing a red hoodie with the number 72 printed on the back in white.

It's the second major break and enter in the past week on the Avalon peninsula where the suspects used a stolen backhoe to enter a business.



Last Friday, a backhoe was used to break into a Lawtons in Paradise.

Police are advising the public that prescription medication can be dangerous if it's not ingested appropriately, and anyone with information on the crime is being encouraged to contact the RNC directly.