A woman from Labrador City is helping students in the coastal community of Nain start the school year on the right foot — literally.

Cindy Woodworth drove from Labrador City to the port of Happy Valley-Goose Bay last Friday in a car loaded up with boxes full of school supplies, snacks and footwear —all bound for Jens Haven Memorial School in Nain, Labrador.

The supplies were collected by Woodworth and her friends as part of "A Call to the Coast", a charitable project she started earlier this year after hearing about the increasingly exorbitant cost of goods in communities on the province's remote coast.

"When I saw the pictures come up on Facebook about the pricing I just thought, 'Something needs to be done.' I know how remote they are. I know, living in Labrador City, how difficult it is to get some things accessible for myself and my family. I can't imagine being more remote and less connected," she said.

Nain is one of a handful of communities along Labrador's eastern and northern coastline accessible only by boat or airplane. In this case, Woodworth had arranged for the supplies to be shipped to the town on the MV Northern Ranger.

'A special place in our family's heart'

Woodworth's connection to Nain goes back several years to when her husband travelled there for mission work in 2013. Since that time, she said the community has "had a special place in our family's heart" which compelled her to help ease the financial burden some families feel during the back to school season.

After posting a general call for donations on Facebook, she began receiving positive feedback from friends, family, and the broader community. And when she and a friend set up a table outside of the local Walmart to spread awareness about their cause, the community support became apparent immediately.

"That was huge! What a great opportunity for them to see me and see the signs and see some of the stuff we collected ... The generosity, it left me speechless numerous times," she said.

Indeed, 'generosity' may not do justice to the project when you consider the sheer amount of stuff Woodworth was able to collect over a few short months: over 6,800 sheets of lined paper; nearly 1,000 juice boxes, granola bars, and other snacks; around 2,400 pencils, pens, crayons, and markers; 145 glue sticks and around 20 pairs of sneakers.

That's not to mention the exercise books, erasers, and other odds and ends people donated to the project, all of which will be available for the students at Jens Haven Memorial School.

'We all look out to one another'

Principal Jake Larkin believes the outpouring of public support is indicative of people's natural altruism.

"It speaks well to the idea that to some extent we all look out to one another to a certain degree and when we think there's a need we always see someone who's willing to step forward and take the lead on something like this," he said.

"So, in that sense, in a social justice sense, it's refreshing to see that."

Although school supplies are usually readily available for purchase in the community, Larkin says these donations are especially important to help students whose families may have difficulty buying their own.

"We have a small supply here in the office that we have no problem distributing," she said. "We don't have a lot of those and this is where contributions like this come in handy. It gives us a little bank that we can draw on when we need it because now and then it does happen."