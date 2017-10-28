A Newfoundland woman is trying to win the heart of the most eligible bachelor in the country, and is winning the hearts of all Canadians while she's at it.

Meghan House — a 24-year-old waitress from Deer Lake — was selected from thousands of applicants to compete on The Bachelor Canada.

The program centres around 20 women who are living together and trying to win the heart of bachelor Chris Leroux, a 33-year-old retired major league baseball pitcher.

Twenty women are competing for the affection of bachelor Chris Leroux on the program this season. (Facebook)

House's friend, Jessica Duffney, lives in Corner Brook and says she and House's other girlfriends get together every Wednesday to tune in and see how things are going with her quest to find love.

"I wasn't surprised when I finally found out that Meghan was chosen to go on the show," Duffney said. "Meghan's personality shines. She walks in a room and is literally the sunshine in the room. She's a lot of fun."

House has already found a way to stand out from the crowd by performing a screech-in ceremony for Leroux during her very first episode.

House stood out from the crowd during her first episode, when she screeched in bachelor Chris Leroux. (Facebook)

"We're super-ecstatic for her, and her personality is now showing in these [recent] episodes more than the initial 'Meet Meghan' that was posted online," Duffney said.

As the show progresses, each week a contestant gets eliminated and the remaining women get a step closer to landing their charmer.

So far, House has been positively received by much of the audience, but not all her feedback has been favourable.

"There was a lot of negativity surrounding the initial interview they did with Meghan," Duffney said.

"She was nervous — you could tell. She was a little extra bubbly."

But Duffney is proud of how her friend has managed to become more comfortable in front of the camera and show off her shiny personality.

"Meghan has a lot of social media followers, and social media in general … there's going to come a lot of negativity and a lot of positive. There's going to be vibes on both ends of the spectrum," Duffney said.

"Anyone would be bothered by that kind of negativity, but she's just the kind of person who will bounce back."

In the meantime, Duffney and House's other girlfriends are excited to find out if she will find true love on the show.

House and Leroux embrace on an episode that aired Oct. 18. (Facebook)

"She meets guys, but she ends up with her heart broken in most situations," Duffney said.

"I'm hoping there's a different outcome this time."

The program airs Wednesday evenings on the W network.