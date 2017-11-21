The roses ran out for 24-year-old Meghan House on the Bachelor Canada.

The Deer Lake woman had been one of 20 ladies vying for the heart of Chris Leroux, a 33-year-old retired major league baseball pitcher.

So what is it like looking for love amongst a crowded field and on national television?

"Honestly, like the weirdest experience ever. It's weird being in this polyamorous relationship with 15 to 20 other people," House said, laughing.

"You really don't know what you're signing up for, you just got to live it. It's crazy."

House, 24, is a waitress from Deer Lake, N.L. (Bachelor of Canada/Facebook)

The show, which airs on W Network, was filmed earlier this year, and contestants on reality shows are sworn to secrecy in order to eliminate spoilers.

She watched the episode where she was shown the door — or more accurately, not given a single-stem rose — with her friends.

"They love it," House told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

No bad editing

Unlike contestants on other reality shows who complained they've been unfairly portrayed, House has no qualms with what people saw on TV.

"I was myself the entire time. It is what it is — what you see is what you get," she said.

The Bachelor Canada, Chris Leroux, and the 20 women who are competing for his affection on the program this season. (Bachelor of Canada/Facebook)

It wasn't all rosy, however. There was, inevitably, drama on the show, but House said she's better for it.

"I definitely picked up for myself, I can definitely say that ... I don't let people walk over me anymore," she said.

"I was not confident at all in the beginning of the show, and then I just came out of my shell and I was like, 'Hey! Here I am.'"

House screeched-in Bachelor Chris Leroux upon meeting him. (Bachelor of Canada/Facebook)

She said people back in her hometown have been supportive, too.

"[They are] basically saying, 'Oh we are so happy that you represented us really well on the show.' At first a lot of people weren't really so into it, but now they are, so I'm getting a lot of good feedback."

Lessons in love

But House said it isn't just other people who are giving her praise.

While she admits to a little heartbreak at not making it to the end and winning the heart of Leroux, she now thinks more highly of herself.

"It was definitely worth it in the end because ... it built up my confidence level for sure and I just won't settle ever again for anybody," she said.

So, what's next?

"Live my life happily by myself for now," said House.