A lot can happen in 50 years, but things are still going strong at the St. John's shopping centre immortalized in song as The Babylon Mall.



As the Avalon Mall marks its 50th anniversary, management decided to get some of the old gang together, for a remake of the classic Wonderful Grand Band tune, originally starring the late, great Tommy Sexton.

"It was as viral as you can go in 1980," says Avalon Mall general manager Marcel Eliot.

"We said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we could just get the remaining members and people involved?'"

Plans came together quickly, and the result is a brand new video, starring Mark Critch, Amelia Curran, Geraldine Hollett from The Once, Paul Kinsman and Billy Sutton, and of course original Wonderful Grand Band members Sandy Morris, Glen Simmons, Boomer Stamp and Greg Malone as Mr. Budgell.

Re-recorded Babylon Mall with the WGB Amelia Curran and Geraldine Hollett. What a treat. All proceeds go to Tommy Sexton Centre. Check out the video https://t.co/7lbLjnEh1f pic.twitter.com/Hz3uV3o4gi — @markcritch

All proceeds from the song will go towards the Tommy Sexton Centre, which provides emergency or short term shelter to people over the age of 16, with priority to people living with HIV or AIDS.