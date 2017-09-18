A Newfoundland woman who's been performing marriage ceremonies for the past three years has launched a new business that offers an alternative to baby christenings.

Maureen Murphy, a commissioner of oaths in St. John's, thought there would also be a demand from people who want to formally introduce their new child to family and friends without going to a church for a baptism or other similar ceremonies.

That's why she's now offering a service called a baby naming ceremony, and this past weekend she was promoting the new business ay the Ultimate Bridal Show at the Sheraton Hotel.

"It's been going on for a while in other parts of the world," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show. "It happens in Newfoundland, and there are some officiants who do it, but in Australia and Europe it's been going on for some time."

Maureen Murphy, a commissioner of oaths in St. John's, recently launched a business offering baby naming ceremonies that are intended to be non-religious services to replace traditional baptisms. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Murphy said the ceremony, which she would lead, involves talking about the origin of the baby's name, family members reading some poetry and introducing the guardians (who are seen as a non-religious version of godparents). Parents and other members of the family would make formal declarations about their role in helping to raise and protect the child through their life.

"Like when you're in church and everyone prays together, the family states their promises to be there as a support to help people establish their values. That sort of thing," Murphy said. "As you see in a wedding with 'please repeat after me', you'll see the same thing with a baby cermony."

All about customization

Murphy said the details of the ceremony can be customized to whatever each individual family wants. She said people can have it at home or rent a space, and invite as many people as they feel comfortable with.

During the bridal show over the weekend, she said it was clear the concept was a bit confusing to many of the older people she talked to compared to younger ones, most of whom were interested in the concept.

While religious references are left out of the baby naming ceremony, Murphy said it's more about the desire for customization more than being anti-religious.

"It's all about choice," she said. "And people who I marry, they like the whole idea of choice and being able to control the ceremony."



