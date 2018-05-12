A box so nice you can put your baby in it

Arlene Michelin Pittman is with the Healthy Baby Club in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted)

The baby box program in Happy Valley-Goose Bay comes with some pretty simple rules.

Step One: Take the free stuff out of the box.

Step Two: Put your baby in the box.

Step Three: Don't close the lid on the box.

"Well, I'm legally obligated to tell you, do not put the cover on the box with the baby in there," laughed Arlene Michelin Pittman of the Healthy Baby Club in Labrador.

The baby box concept originated in Finland, where all expectant parents are given a package with essential items for a newborn.

It comes with a bundle of information, as well as diapers, a onesie and samples of creams and other items. And in Labrador, it comes with some added bonuses, like a homemade blanket.

The box also comes with a thick mattress that fits inside. They can hold babies up to six months, and are constructed with heavy cardboard that burns slowly in case of fire.

In Canada, the program is administered through a number of distributors, including the Healthy Baby Club.

A baby box comes with free goodies for new moms. (Babyboxuniversity.com)

Michelin Pittman said she loves hearing how the thick cardboard boxes are put to use. Her favourite story is from a mother who was a full-time student, and brought her baby to classes in the box.

"That is huge," she said. "To be able to continue on with your education, your baby is still with you, and not having a big, bulky carrier."

To qualify for a baby box, parents have to register at www.babyboxuniversity.com, take a short quiz and then give their certificate to the Healthy Baby Club.

All parents in coastal and central Labrador are eligible, except in Sheshatshiu and Natuashish, where the communities have their own programs.

"It doesn't matter if it's your first baby or your fourth baby. It's still a process," said Michelin Pittman.

"It's still scary. You're still trying to get as much support as you possibly can. So that's what we are trying to do — to be able to give as much support to moms and families as we possibly can."