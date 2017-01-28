New parents in Newfoundland and Labrador can now avail of a Finnish-inspired baby box program to reduce infant mortality.

Boxes, which are filled with baby essentials and can also serve as a bassinet, were handed out in St. John's on Saturday.

"I think it's fantastic. It's going to be great that I can have it in the living room, or I can move it into the bedroom or out to the cabin. It will be a lot easier than toting around a big crib," said soon-to-be mom Kate Rowsell.

Rowsell lines up with more than a hundred other expecting parents to get first dibs on the new program.

The idea comes from Finland, where new parents have been receiving boxes filled with baby supplies since the 1930s. The kit — which includes a foam mattress, and supplies like diapers, wipes and clothes — is credited with reducing infant mortality in Finland.

"I actually wanted to order that baby box and then found out they were coming to Canada. It definitely helps because I know that my baby has a safe place to sleep," said Rowsell.

The Baby Box Company, the enterprise that introduced the program to Canada, started handing out boxes last year. They're free to new parents who sign up online.

"Our goal is to bring them nationwide," said Theresa Moore, director of community programs for the Baby Box Company.

"We know there's a lot of isolated areas in Newfoundland and Labrador and we wanted to be able to provide that resource," said Moore.

One hundred and twenty boxes were handed out Saturday and more on are on way by mail. The company hopes to offer baby boxes across the country by March.