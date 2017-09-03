A man wielding an axe in St. John's has been scheduled to appear in provincial court on a number of charges.

At 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the city's busy downtown area, where they located the man.

Police said officers had to use a Taser when the man became uncooperative and resisted arrest.

The accused, 23, faces charges that include possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

No injuries were sustained in the incident.

