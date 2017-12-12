The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officially passed the collar to its newest police service dog on Tuesday.

Avalon, a two-year-old German shepherd, will be the new partner of Const. Jody Ryan, a 10-year veteran of the RNC who has been training with the dog since June.

His parents come from the RCMP breeding program, and being the nephew of Const. Ryan's former police service dog Biff, he's following in his family's footsteps.

Biff will now retire as Avalon starts his new career with the RNC, the 14th dog to serve with the Constabulary.

Avalon, a two-year-old German shepherd seen here with his handler Constable Jody Ryan, was officially passed the RNC police services dog collar on Tuesday. (CBC)

Ryan and Avalon spent six weeks together before traveling to Alberta to train for two and a half months. They then graduated as a team and came back to St. John's in November.

"We've been very busy, and Avalon's been a great dog," Ryan said at Tuesday's passing of the collar event. "He's everything that we look for in a police dog. He has the desired drive that we want."

Avalon was donated to the RNC by the Avalon Mall, who wanted to do something special for the force on the mall's 50th anniversary. (CBC)

Once his training is complete, Avalon will be what is called a full profile police dog. That means he can do everything they need him to, including tracking suspects, searching for missing people and sniffing out drugs.

Made possible with Avalon Mall donation

Avalon was donated to the RNC by the Avalon Mall (Crombie REIT) and the Avalon Mall Merchants Association.

Mall manager Marcel Elliott said being able to buy Avalon for the force was an opportunity they jumped at and are very proud to see him take over the role.

"We heard the current police dog was retiring and being the Avalon Mall's 50th anniversary we just felt it was a natural and perfect fit if we could somehow become involved in the K-9 program," he said.

"It's extra special and hopefully this is just the start of our involvement in the K-9 program. We're delighted and every time we know that he's out there in the community I'm sure we will all have a sense of pride back at the centre."

As for Biff, he will spend his retirement with Const. Ryan and his family as a pet.

