A St. John's business that's been fun for the young and young at heart, but a drain on many a parent's wallet, is shutting its doors in the new year.

Starcade, the games arcade in the Avalon Mall, has posted a sign telling customers that it will close on January 28, and is looking for "a new home."

A sign outside the arcade informs customers that the end is near. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

The arcade, outside the mall's movie theatre complex, has been a fixture in the shopping centre for 25 years.