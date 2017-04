When the Avalon Mall opened its doors 50 years ago this week, it became the first of its kind in Newfoundland.

Many stores have come and gone from the Kenmount Road mall, with some main staples — Kearney's Watch Repair has been in the building since 1969.

Happy 50th birthday, Avalon Mall2:00

The first of two St. John's malls even inspired a Wonderful Grand Band classic called the Babylon Mall.

