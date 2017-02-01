A family in Deer Lake is mourning the death of one of two twin daughters.

Autumn Chynn, an infant girl with a rare degenerative disease, died Monday night in her sleep. She was just 11 months old.

Autumn and her twin sister, Freya, were diagnosed with Krabbe's disease after their birth. The degenerative disorder ate at their nerves and stole their ability to swallow, interact and sometimes open their eyes.

"Our little princess, such a strong little babe, now free from this disgusting disease," Ashley Young and her partner, Justin Chynn, wrote on their Facebook page Tuesday.

"Her life is not one to be mourned, but one to be celebrated. As hard is it is caring for a child with Krabbe, we consider ourselves lucky to have been her parents and experience her unconditional love."

Young and Justin Chynn told CBC News in December that the girls did not produce enough of a particular enzyme in their body. The family was told that their daughters could live between two to five years, though they regressed in 2016.

A recent update on the Facebook page dedicated to the two girls said Freya was "doing fairly well, considering," but was becoming somewhat more stiff and having apparent issues with alertness.

"All the plans and dreams you had for your daughters, that you know, aren't going to happen now," Chynn said. "That's one of the things I find the hardest."

He said he and his partner were doing their best to enjoy the moments in life that they could.

Autumn and Freya Chynn were born on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2016. (Autumn & Freya's Journey/Facebook)

"Autumn touched the lives of everyone who knew her during her short, yet very memorable life. Although she never spoke a word, her voice and thoughts could always be heard," the family's Facebook post read.

"With Autumn's strength and bravery, she led us to believe that each day with our loved ones are a blessing."

A candlelight vigil is planned outside of Parsons Funeral Home in Deer Lake on Wednesday night. The funeral service will be held at the Roman Catholic Parish Hall in Deer Lake on Thursday at 2 p.m.