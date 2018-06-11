Robo garbage collection in St. John's starts today

Automated garbage collection gets underway in a large portion of St. John's Monday morning.

The bins were distributed to a third of households in St. John's last month, and the program becomes mandatory starting this week.

Our hope is the offshoot of this will be increased recycling rates. - Coun. Ian Froude

"I think it will bring great benefits to how service is delivered," says Coun. Ian Froude.

"We'll have hiccups and we'll figure out those as we go through, and that's why we did a smaller rollout with a third of the city instead of doing a full shot across the whole city."

Residents on a quiet street can put the black bin on the curb, Froude said. On busier arterial roads, he said the end of the driveway is best, but please don't place them on sidewalks where people will be walking or be otherwise mobile.

The first phase of automated garbage collection begins in approximately one third of the city TODAY Monday, June 11.

If you put your bin out, and then later in the morning someone parks in front of your bin, the operator will get out of the truck and move the bin so they can still collect the garbage, he said.

"I'm quite happy with how it's all gone. I look forward to seeing how it actually happens," said Froude.

Boosting recycling numbers

"We'll be doing it in thousands of households across the city this week, so that will be the true test of the service. Of course, as we figure it out that nitty gritty of the service over the next number of months through phase one of it, but I'm quite pleased with how it's gone."

People who have mobility issues are able to apply for an exemption from the automated garbage collection service, Froude said.

The bins are already in use in communities such as Mount Pearl and Paradise. (Gary Locke/CBC)

There has been some feedback about the size of the bin, and how it stands up to winds, Froude acknowledged, but the size of the bin is important.

"From an environmental perspective we need to get the waste we produce down to smaller amounts so that we can all have a more sustainable city," said Froude.

"Our hope is the offshoot of this will be increased recycling rates as we get more of that waste diverted in to recycling, which in itself is a resource that can be saved and produced into something new."

Anyone with concerns or questions about the automated garbage collection is advised to call the city at 311, or connect through the Curb It St. John's website.

