Two weeks after a disheartening theft outside the Elaine Dobbin Centre for Autism in St. John's, a local company is stepping up.

When staff at the centre came to work on Friday, Oct. 20, they noticed nine empty holes in the ground of the orchard garden. Someone had torn up and stolen the fruit trees that had been planted by members in 2014 through the centre's transitions program.

Now, Murray's Garden Centre is donating some apple and plum trees to replace those stolen ones, and employees were on site Friday to plant them for the society.

Evan Murray said the company decided to donate the fruit trees after hearing about the Autism Society theft in the news. (CBC)

General manager Evan Murray said he heard about the tree thefts through the news and felt he could help make things better.

"We were as shocked and disappointed as anybody, I think," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"So we reached out to the Autism Society here and talked to the members and directors and came to the decision that we would help donate some fruit trees to the cause to help right this wrong."

Murray's donated apple and plum trees to the Elaine Dobbin Centre for Autism to replace the nine that were stolen on Oct 19. (CBC)

The trees aren't the exact same as the ones that were stolen, and obviously not as mature. Murray said it was difficult to get a perfect match this late in the season.

Regardless, he said they should still be suitable for the autism centre's programming, which he wants to help out with through offering a fruit tree workshop this spring.

"That's one of the great things about it — it's a really interactive garden," Murray said. "It's a major component of the whole operations, so we were delighted to be able to contribute to that."

Jimmy Everard, a grounds assistant at the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, is happy to see the trees he planted three years ago replaced. (CBC)

For Jimmy Everard, a grounds assistant at the Autism Society who helped plant the trees three years ago, getting replacement trees means a lot.

"I feel great now that it's being done, and I'm so happy for Murray's to bring them to the centre," he said.

"I'm really happy that I'm getting them back as soon as possible."