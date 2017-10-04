Harvest day at the Autism Society in St. John's had participants in the group's Transitions Program busy digging up potatoes to donate to a local food bank this week — just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Transitions Program helps young adults with autism gain life skills through a year-long program that involves classroom work, job shadowing and on-site work experience.

Megan Marshall, the coordinator of the Autism Society's Transitions Program, says activities like the potato harvest help their young adult participants gain useful work experience all while improving their life skills. (CBC)

For the last several years, part of that has involved planting and harvesting vegetables at the society's four raised garden beds, and the potatoes are then packed up and sent to the Bridges to Hope food bank in St. John's.

"We're doing gardening, farming, custodian work, carpentry and cleaning," said program coordinator Megan Marshall on Monday.

"You know, all the things that grownups need to learn how to do. And we break it down into steps that are manageable and we help people be successful."

Potato harvesting with the Autism Society4:31

Marshall said through donations by Gaze Seed Company, the Autism Society has planted and harvested more than 500 lbs of potatoes for Bridges to Hope over the last four years.

The harvest is just one of many activities the society uses to help its participants gain skills in socialization, time management, accountably and more.

"They have a thirst for wanting to be more independent and we're helping that happen for them," Marshall said. "It's good hard work, you're outdoors, that feels good and you literally see the fruits of your labour."

Jody Williams, the manager of the Bridges to Hope food bank, says donations of fresh produce like the potatoes from the Autism Society is extremely needed this year as donations have been down and demand has been up in recent months. (CBC)

Over at Bridges to Hope, the donations couldn't come at a better time.

Manager Jody Williams said it's been a rough summer with demand up about 25 per cent compared to last year, and donations down on top of that.

"We used to buy fresh vegetables but our demand has gone up so we didn't have it in our budget. So this is great, it's Thanksgiving week and our clients will be quite excited," he told CBC.

"We're getting a lot more seniors and a lot more working people who are making minimum wage and can't make ends meet."