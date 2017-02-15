Ten-year-old Noah Peddle giggles and squeals and wriggles on the floor of his St. Philip's home when Hershey, a yellow Labrador retriever, lies gently across his belly.

It's Noah's happy place. But while it looks like rollicking fun between a boy and his dog, this is not play time.

Hershey is a certified service dog performing the job she was trained to do.

If Noah has a meltdown, Hershey is trained to climb on top of him to calm him. (Carolyn Stokes)

Noah was diagnosed with autism at age two. He's high-functioning and social, but has a sensory processing disorder and often experiences meltdowns.

He relaxes when he feels a weight pushing against him, a weight like a 70-pound Labrador retriever. It calms him like a warm blanket.

Other options — a weighted vest, for example — didn't work, said Lois Rideout, Noah's mother, but the boy and the dog have bonded.

"Hershey is Noah's medication to help his behaviour," she said. "It changes his mood. He's happier."

Noah says Hershey is his best friend. The dog will go with him to school next year. (Bruce Tilley)

Hershey is trained to react to commands that address Noah's behavioural problems. If Noah becomes agitated, Hershey will "visit" him by putting her head in his lap or near his face.

"If that doesn't work to redirect him, and he gets to the meltdown on the floor, then Hershey will put her entire body over him and calm him," Rideout explained.

Best friends

Hershey does more than pacify; she also protects.

Noah is prone to bolting, he's easily distracted and he sometimes panics in parking lots.

Noah is tethered to Hershey during outings to stop him from bolting. (Bruce Tilley)

That's not a problem anymore because during outings Noah is tethered to Hershey at all times.

"If [Noah] starts to wander and I don't go the same way, [Hershey] will continue with me and pull him," said Rideout. "If he starts to bolt, I say 'halt.' She will dig herself in and he won't be able to go."

Beyond keeping Noah safe and calm, Hershey plays another important role. She is Noah's best friend.

"That is the only one I got, that I can play with," said Noah.

Rideout said Hershey will always be there, at music lessons, in bed at night, even in the classroom next year.

"Pretty well 24 hours a day … wherever Noah goes, Hershey goes."

The Autism Society says Hershey is one of three service dogs paired with children with autism in this province. (Bruce Tilley)

$30,000 cost covered by donors

Hershey came into their lives almost by fluke.

Rideout learned about the service in a television documentary and then investigated online.

She found a group in Ontario, National Service Dogs, and got on the waiting list.

'Hershey is Noah's medication ... It changes his mood. He's happier.' - Lois Rideout

Eventually the family was paired with Hershey, an accredited service dog that cost nearly $30,000, an expense covered by private donations.

"We were fortunate that there are people that, for whatever reason, just donate and they don't care as long as the dog goes and helps someone else," said Rideout.

Hershey — one of three service dogs paired with children with autism in Newfoundland — is not only helping Noah, but also his parents.

"[Noah] is just so much easier to deal with." said Rideout. "There's no fighting when he doesn't want to do anything. He's just happier, and that's all we want is for him to be happy and have as much success as he can."