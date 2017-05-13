Specially designed rooms for guests on the autism spectrum are very popular with local families and guests at the Port aux Basques Hotel in southwestern Newfoundland.

Isaac Matthews, 9, is autistic and was very nervous about seeing the sensory room with its pillows, swings and brightly coloured murals on the wall.

But as soon as he got inside, he relaxed.

"When he got in that swing, you could see, you could actually watch the anxiety and tension evaporate from his body and immediately put him at ease," said Candace Matthews, Isaac's mother.

9 year-old Isaac enjoys the pea-pod pillow in the sensory room at the hotel. (Colleen Connors CBC )

The sensory room in the basement of the hotel was a partnership between the local autism awareness group, Autism Loves Me (AIM) and the hotel.

"Is that bubble wrap?"screamed Isaac as he pulled out a container filled with pieces of the plastic, enjoying the sensation on his fingers.

Candace Matthews says the sensory room relaxes her son if he is stressed or overwhelmed. (Colleen Connors CBC)

Every toy and chair serves a purpose. AIM's Joan Chaisson said every person with autism has a different strategy for coping with stress. Some enjoy being enclosed in a blanket or pillow while others like light and bright colours.

"The pea pod is very useful for the children because they can get in it. its made so that their bodies can sink into the pea pod. Then they can rock in it," Chaisson said.

"It's soothing. They can hold the handles and they are very secure and they can rock back and forth."

Already planning more

The autism committee and Hotel Port aux Basques are officially opening the sensory room and the autism friendly hotel rooms to the public on Saturday.

The hotel is already expanding its offer of autism friendly rooms to all guests staying on the second floor.

The rooms come with extra security locks on the door for children who may be overwhelmed and feel the need to wander. The television and paintings are also mounted to the wall for extra protection.

Hotel Port aux Basques offers a sensory room and autism friendly hotel rooms to guests. (Colleen Connors CBC )

Hotel staff will accommodate by removing or adding other objects.

"Its safe to relay your needs and wants and your requirements to a place where they are going to accept it in a non-judgemental way and try their best to accommodate it. That's amazing," said Candace Matthews.