Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general is painting a grim picture of the province's finances one week before he retires from the role.

"While the deficit for 2016-17 has been reduced to almost half the deficit of the previous fiscal year, it is still not sustainable," says Terry Paddon in a media release issued Tuesday.

"[The 2016-17 deficit] is the second highest deficit ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador," he said, describing the $1.1-billion shortfall.

Paddon said that deficit has also driven up the province's net debt to $13.6 billion — the highest in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Future outlook not any better

He isn't overly optimistic about the long-term financial picture, either.

Paddon said there is too much hope being pinned on the surplus that government has announced it expects in 2022-23.

"[The province] continues to forecast significant deficits up to that time. Furthermore, there is risk that the forecasted results may not be achieved and the province has limited options to address this situation," Paddon said.

Paddon warns that Newfoundland and Labrador's aging population will make the delivery of public services more expensive. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The figures are contained in Paddon's audit of the financial statements of the province for the year ended March 31, 2017. The report is being presented to the Speaker of the House of Assembly Tuesday.

Paddon said other pressure points include the aging population and expansive geography of the province, since he argues both contribute to a higher cost of providing public services.

"If the Province is unable to achieve its budget targets, there are limited options available to generate significant additional revenue," Paddon said.

A spending problem

He said the province generates more revenue on a per capita basis than every other province and has one of the highest tax burdens.

"An indication that revenue is not the primary issue creating deficits ... this suggests that the level of spending in the province has the biggest impact on deficits," Paddon said.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne said government remains 'committed to a course that will return our province to surplus.' (CBC)

Finance minister Tom Osborne weighed in on Paddon's report in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

"The issues identified by the auditor general are well-documented and have helped inform our approach to strong fiscal management, as well as encouraging economic development, attracting immigrants, and supporting healthier communities," wrote Osborne.

"We remain committed to a course that will return our province to surplus."

Osborne also thanked Paddon for his "dedication and diligence" and wished him well.

Paddon is leaving the position as auditor general and will serve a three-month term as interim chief administrative officer for the town of Conception Bay South starting Nov. 1.