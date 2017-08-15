Audience snaps for the week of August 14, 2017

Some of the best pictures from the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador audience last week

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

St. John's

Mainly Clear

14°C

Gander

Mainly Clear

13°C

Deer Lake

Mainly Clear

14°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

Expression centre.currentConditions.temperature is undefined on line 22, column 22 in EnvironmentCanada/weatherSlice.tpl. The problematic instruction: ---------- ==> if centre.currentConditions.temperature.celsius!="" [on line 22, column 17 in EnvironmentCanada/weatherSlice.tpl] ---------- Java backtrace for programmers: ---------- freemarker.core.InvalidReferenceException: Expression centre.currentConditions.temperature is undefined on line 22, column 22 in EnvironmentCanada/weatherSlice.tpl. at freemarker.core.TemplateObject.assertNonNull(TemplateObject.java:124) at freemarker.core.TemplateObject.invalidTypeException(TemplateObject.java:134) at freemarker.core.Dot._getAsTemplateModel(Dot.java:78) at freemarker.core.Expression.getAsTemplateModel(Expression.java:89) at freemarker.core.ComparisonExpression.isTrue(ComparisonExpression.java:111) at freemarker.core.ConditionalBlock.accept(ConditionalBlock.java:77) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:196) at freemarker.core.IfBlock.accept(IfBlock.java:82) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:196) at freemarker.core.MixedContent.accept(MixedContent.java:92) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:196) at freemarker.core.Environment.process(Environment.java:176) at freemarker.template.Template.process(Template.java:232) at ca.cbc.weather.util.Templator.generate(Templator.java:142) at ca.cbc.weather.digest.ECFeedParser.execute(ECFeedParser.java:94) at ca.cbc.weather.daemon.EnvCanJob.execute(EnvCanJob.java:48) at org.quartz.core.JobRunShell.run(JobRunShell.java:203) at org.quartz.simpl.SimpleThreadPool$WorkerThread.run(SimpleThreadPool.java:520)

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Mainly Clear

10°C

More Weather

Don't Miss