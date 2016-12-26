A stolen side-by-side ATV was recovered by police on Saturday, more than a month after it went missing from a Lewisporte store.

Acting on a tip from the public, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP searched a wooded area near Botwood and found the 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3, worth about $30,000.

The theft occurred on Nov. 10 at Notre Dame Recreation, and also included 15 Husqvarna chainsaws and several snowmobile jackets.

While the other goods were not recovered, the ATV will be examined by the RCMP's forensic identification unit.

Anybody with information on the remaining stolen goods is asked to contact the RCMP.