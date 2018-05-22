St. John's man pointed gun at woman, tried to kill her, police allege

Michael Hannaford of St. John's has been charged with attempting to kill one woman and damaging the property of another.

Hannaford, 26, appeared in provincial court on Tuesday morning and consented to remain in custody.

He was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, uttering death threats and pointing a firearm at a woman.

He's also charged with damaging the property of a second woman.

Hannaford is facing three charges in relation to carrying a rifle.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has not yet provided details on the attempted murder or subsequent arrest.