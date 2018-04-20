Parking lot collision leads to attempted murder charges in Bonavista

A 26-year-old man is facing two counts of attempted murder and a plethora of other charges, following a two-vehicle parking lot collision on Monday evening in Bonavista.

At around 11 p.m. that night, the town's Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment responded to the collision.

RCMP said three occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital, and one person had to be removed from the automobile with help from the Bonavista Fire Department. There is no word on the condition of the injured.

Police said the man, who lives in Bonavista, also faces two charges for aggravated assault, five counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, two counts of uttering threats, one charge of assault causing bodily harm, and one charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The man appeared in court in Clarenville Friday morning. He has been ordered to remain in custody until another appearance on April 26.

The court has placed a publication ban on the case.