A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a "close range" shooting in Brookside, on the Burin Peninsula, on New Year's Eve.

The boy allegedly shot another teenager in the upper right chest from "very close range" with a 12-gauge shotgun, according to police, at about 11 p.m. at a gathering in the small community.

Police say everyone involved in the incident was under the influence of alcohol.

A 16-year-old sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's for surgery. He was placed in an induced coma for the procedure, and police say he's still in critical, but stable condition.

Along with attempted murder, the 17-year-old from Bay L'Argent has been charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and breach of recognizance.

Another 33-year-old man from Brookside has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited device without being the holder of a license, careless use of a firearm and for supplying liquor to a minor.

Sgt. Larry Turner with the RCMP detachment in Marystown said all three knew each other.

"They were acquaintances from the community, and the victim and the 17-year-old have had a friendly relationship for a number of years," he told CBC News on Tuesday.

Influence of Alcohol

Turner said there's no concern for public safety, and the firearm used in the shooting has been recovered.

The shooting took place at a single-family residence in Brookside. Turner would not say what exactly led to the shooting, but told CBC News that alcohol was involved.

"Alcohol was present, all people involved were under the influence. Including the 16-year-old victim," he said.

The boy was conscious at the time police arrived in Brookside, a small community near Boat Harbour on the Burin Peninsula. Police got to the home about 20 minutes after an ambulance requested assistance, according to Turner.

"He was clearly in a great deal of pain," Turner said.

Court hearing set for Tuesday

The alleged shooter and the man appeared in court on Monday and both were returned to custody, the RCMP said in a press release.

They will appear in court again in Grand Bank on Tuesday.

According to the Newfoundland and Labrador Statistics Agency, the locality of Boat Harbour-Brookside is home to about 200 people.

The 16-year-old remains in hospital in St. John's. Turner said he did not know whether the victim was still in a coma.