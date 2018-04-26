Bonavista attempted murder suspect struck car, beat victims: police

A 26-year-old man charged with two counts of attempted murder tried to kill two others with a car and a bat in a late night attack in the parking lot of the fish plant in Bonavista, RCMP allege.

Police in Bonavista say Tyler Hicks used his own car to strike a vehicle with three passengers, and then subsequently hit two of the men with a bat at about 11 p.m. on April 16.

The alleged attack took place in the parking lot of the town's Ocean Choice International fish plant.

The allegations are contained in documents filed with Newfoundland and Labrador's Provincial Court.

All three of the victims were brought to hospital in Bonavista, according to police.

RCMP said last week the Bonavista Fire Department had to assist in removing one of the men from the vehicle.

Police initially charged Hicks with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Last week, police added two charges of attempted murder and two charges of aggravated assault.

Altogether, Hicks faces 15 charges in connection with the incident.

He appeared in Provincial Court in Clarenville Thursday morning. His bail hearing was set over, and Hicks agreed to remain in custody until May.

Hicks has also been ordered not to contact 12 people.