Three of the four Atlantic Canadian premiers gathered for meetings on Newfoundland's west coast Monday talk about business growth and international trade.

"National trade and what's happening south of the border dominated a lot of our discussions, " said Newfoundland and Labrador's Dwight Ball, who is hosting the session.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant and P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLaughlan met with Ball in Steady Brook at the Marble Inn Resort. Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil attended via teleconference.

Health care and infrastructure were on the agenda, but trade with the U.S. dominated the conversation.

"We remain cautiously optimistic that our trading relationship is going to remain robust and hopefully improve," Gallant told reporters.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan, seen in a file photo, will attend a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Steady Brook, N.L., on Monday. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S.President Donald Trump, the Atlantic premiers feel hopeful trade will continue to grow.

"With the U.S., Canada is an important trade partner as well," said Ball.

'Its important that we tell the Canadian-U.S. story'

- Premier Dwight Ball

"We need to tell that story we need to tell how important the things that we have to sell to the US continues. to move across the borders, with open borders."

At a news conference, the premiers said Canada is the largest customer for more than 30 states, and that they want to maintain a robust trading relationship.

The next meeting of Atlantic Premiers will happen in New Brunswick in the spring.

In August, premiers from the four Atlantic provinces will meet with New England governors for a business forum to discuss new trade opportunities.