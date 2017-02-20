Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is hosting his Atlantic Canada counterparts today.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant and P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLaughlan will meet with Ball at the Marble Inn in Steady Brook.

All four premiers are scheduled to speak to the media around 11 a.m. NT.

No specific details about what the premiers will be discussing have been released.