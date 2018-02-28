Exactly who will get their hands on a share of a $60-million lottery jackpot will be revealed today.

A Lotto Max cheque presentation is set for this afternoon in St. John's, and officials with the Atlantic Lottery Corp. are preparing for big numbers.

"Previously there had been three, $30M winners all in Newfoundland and Labrador," said ALC spokesperson Tracy Shute.

'The mood is over the top.' - Tracy Shute

"So this particular one is the biggest ever presented in Atlantic Canada and one of the biggest in Canada."

Alongside the big cheque, is a big room: Wednesday's event is happening at the St. John's Convention Centre - which can accommodate hundreds of people, according to Shute.

Avondale Mayor Owen Mahoney says many of the winners are from his small town and nearby communities. (Twitter/Fred Hutton)

Normally, when there is a single winner or a couple, the giant cheque is presented at the offices of the Atlantic Lottery Corp.

Who's lucky?

Rumours about just who the winners are have swirled for days, with Avondale Mayor Owen Mahoney saying many of the winners are from his small town and nearby communities, and some are workers at the Come by Chance oil refinery.

"It's a good news story and all these people who won, well you'd tap them on the back," he told the Canadian Press.

People from the ALC's office in Moncton will be on hand Wednesdsay, as well CEO Brent Scrimshaw.

Shute said there has been a flurry of activity behind the scenes that started "bright and early Saturday morning."

David Head won a million-dollar prize on February 7, 2018. His cheque was presented in a hotel ballroom in Gander. (Submitted by Atlantic Lottery)

"There is a process of paperwork that has to happen with any win from $10,000 up to $60 million — the process is the same," she said.

"The [winning] ticket actually had to get delivered to Moncton so that was done on Sunday."

'It's pheonomenal. It's really fantastic.' - Tracy Shute

Shute said while it's been a busy few days, the spirits of the winners–and ALC employees– are high ahead of the event Thursday afternoon.

"It is phenomenal. It's really fantastic ... the mood is over the top."

The Atlantic Lotto Corp. says the odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are about 1 in 28.6 million.