CBC N.L. picks up 6 Atlantic Journalism Award nominations

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is up for six Atlantic Journalism Awards this year, tied for the most in the province.

The association announced its Atlantic Journalism Awards finalists Wednesday for work done in 2017. The gold and silver awards will be presented at a gala at the Halifax Harbourfront Mariott Hotel on April 28.

The nominations for CBC N.L. and Radio-Canada Acadie staff are:

CBC N.L. staff won four golds and five silvers at the awards last year.

CBC N.L.'s six nominations are tied with NTV for the most in Newfoundland and Labrador. Also up for awards are Atlantic Business Magazine with three nominations, the Telegram and VOCM with two nominations each, and the Northern Pen, the Overcast, the Western Star and College of the North Atlantic Journalism with one nomination each.